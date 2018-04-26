Fortnite Players Are Being Offered College Scholarships

Calling all gamers! If you are a really good Fortnite player you could be offered a college scholarship.

Ashland University in Ohio will be the first school in the country to offer scholarships to students who excel at playing Fortnite. This eSports scholarship will be up to $4,000 towards tuition for each player.

The University is putting together a team of four to compete in Fornite Battle Royal with the intention of them participating in a collegiate league in the future. They’ll be joining the students in the program who compete in League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch and Rocket League.

Josh Buchanan, the head eSports coach, is excited to add the game to their line up because it appeals to everyone who plays.

“We’re excited to provide this platform for gamers who want to showcase their skills in a more competitive space.” Buchanan shared. “Fortnite facilitates an environment that allows players to get creative, innovate and show off their mastery of their skills.”

More colleges are acknowledging eSports and incorporating them in their activitires. There are now over 60 U.S. colleges that have competitive gaming programs that the National Association of Collegiate Esports recognizes.