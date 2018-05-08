Five of the Six Original Avengers Have Matching Tattoos

Five out of the six original Avengers got matching tattoos and it was all Scarlet Johansson’s idea. First her and Chris Evans got one in New York and then the tattoo artist, Josh Lord, flew out to LA and did the others; Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

“The sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo,” Robert Downey Jr. shared with EW. “It was (Scarlett) Johansson’s idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.”

The Avengers even contributed to the tattoo artists’ tattoo. They each drew a line on Josh Lord and it didn’t turn out as well as they hoped. Robert Downey Jr. said. “It was a total massacre.”

Josh Lord even has a separate tattoo that Scarlett Johansson did. It was supposed to be a line, but ended up looking like a lightening bolt.