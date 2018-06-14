Fashion Designer Stefano Gabbana Calls Selena Gomez ‘Ugly’

Selena Gomez fans are not having it with Stefano Gabbana

The Catwalk Italia Instagram shared a collage of Selena Gomez wearing different red dresses and of course she looked stunning. However, designer Stefano Gabbana didn’t think so.

The Dolce & Gabbana designer commented on the post saying, “è proprio brutta,” which roughly translates to “She’s so ugly.”

Selena fans were not happy with this and immediately came to her defense calling Gabbana “disgusting” and “disprestful.”

Even celebs joined in on the conversation.

13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman stood up for the shows executive producer. “@stefanobabbana you’re tired and over. your homophobic, misogynistic, body-shaming existence will not thrive in 2018,” Dorfman, who plays Ryan Shaver, commented. “It is no longer tolerable or chic. please take many seats.”

@selenagomez just here to tell you that you are one of the most beautiful women I know, inside and out. I love you always. — Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) June 13, 2018

After being called “so ugly” by trash designer Stefano Gabbana Miley has come to Selena Gomez’s defence saying “she fine as fuck 😻” pic.twitter.com/NQKvtYUyAa — Miley’s Smilers (@MileySmilerNews) June 14, 2018

Selena Gomez has yet to comment.