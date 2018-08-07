Farrah Abraham To Box Paris Hilton Or Lindsay Lohan?

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is stepping into the ring. She signed a deal with boxing promoter Damon Feldman to box for charity.

On the top of Feldmans list for opponents are Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton. They would get $250,000 to box three rounds for two minutes and there will also be a $100,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

Farrah’s opponent is expected to be announced later this week.

The fight is set for November 10th at the Showboat in Atlantic City.