Fan Hides in Bush to Watch Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s Wedding

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got married over the weekend and unfortunately we didn’t get an invite. But thanks to one fan, we were able to get a video glimpse of the newlyweds.

@TrashyMegan shared a video of Kit and Rose leaving the ceremony on Twitter.

not even being funny or anything but this is the cutest thing i’ve ever seen

love watching kit harrington n rose leslies wedding from a bush pic.twitter.com/3A4fiNaEZy — megan 🕊 (@trashymegan) June 23, 2018

The video was so cute and I kind of got a little jealous of @TrashyMegan, but soon realized she took this video from a bush! She was hiding out just to see these two and wasn’t even denying it because the caption blaintenly admits it.

This is pure fan dedication. As much as it’s creepy that she hid in a bush, at least she didn’t go and try and crash the wedding and make a scene to take a picture. So in a way, I respect her decision to not intrude and watch from a distance.