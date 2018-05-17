Ed Sheeran Inspired New Ice Cream Flavor

It’s no surprise that Ed Sheeran is obsessed with ketchup. He even has a tattoo of Heinz on his shoulder. His love for the condiment inspired an ice cream parlor to create a new ice cream flavor – ketchup!

Gelati, an ice cream parlor that has a handful of locations around Ireland, decided to honor the singer and debut the ketchup flavor ice cream while he’s on tour in the country.

“We @gelati_icecream decided to welcome Ed Sheeran back to Ireland by creating his favourite flavour: Tomato ketchup!!” the store shared on Instagram. They’re even offering free ketchup cones to anyone attending Ed’s shows in Dublin.

At first I thought “Ewhh! That sounds so gross!” Then Mateo had a really good thought. You dip your fries in a frosty, so imagine dipping fries into a ketchup frosty… That BLEW my mind. What a genius idea… a ketchup frosty and fries *heart eye emoji*.

Send the recipe to the states please!