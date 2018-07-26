Dua Lipa Calls Out United Airline

United can’t catch a break

Dua Lipa was not happy with United Airlines the way they handled her sisters severe peanut allergy.

“I can’t believe i’m on a @united flight rn and I told the steward that my sister was severly [sic] allergic to nuts and his reply was ‘we’re not a nut free airline so if she has an epi pen she might have to use that as we can’t not serve other passengers in your section nuts.’” Dua tweeted from her flight on Wednesday.

Dua added, “Is it just me or is that kinda mental???”

Now a fan did ask if they made an announcement to the cabin about how a passenger had a severe allergy. “They didnt!” the singer replied. “They just said well we wont serve you two nuts but thats all we can do! LOL.”

Since this all went down on Twitter, of course United answered back very quickly. (Why is it that we get replies on Twitter quicker than a phone call?)

“Passenger safety is our top priority.” United Airlines tweeted in response. “We can’t guarantee an allergen-free environment but we work to address allergy concerns onboard ie: we don’t serve pre-packaged peanuts.”

This is 2018 so it’s very surprising that airlines, including United, don’t have allergy precautions set in place.

The airline continued, “We want to address your concerns so let’s connect when you land. We’ll contact our in-flight crew too.”

Dua Lipa’s sister is fine and didn’t have to use her epi pen. Yet, there is no word on how this issue was later resolved.