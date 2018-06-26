Drew Barrymore Spray Painted Ex-Boyfriend’s Car

Then he called her crying *crying laughing emoji*

Drew Barrymore stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and gave us details about that time she got revenge on an ex-boyfriend.

Lets rewind to the mid 90’s when Drew was a teenager reaching her early 20’s. Think Poison Ivy/Scream Drew.

In order to fly under the radar, to get back at her ex, she spray painted his car with things he would have never expected was her. “It was really fun. It was mid-‘90s.”

“It wasn’t like, ‘You screwed me over.’ It was like, ‘Anarchy’ and ‘Black Flag,’” she explained. “And then he called me crying like a little b**ch, and he said, ‘You wouldn’t have done this, would you have?’ And I was like, ‘Noooo.’”

Barrymore did say that this was the first time admitting to her actions.

“It was really gratifying and now he knows it’s me,” she continued. “It was such a moment. It was worth the phone call I might get sometime soon.”

We learned to not mess with Drew Barrymore.

