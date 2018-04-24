Drake Designs A Miami High Schools Uniforms

While shooting his “God’s Plan” music video at Miami Senior High School, Drake made a promise and he delivered.

After donating $25,000 to the school, he said he’d personally design the schools new uniforms and they look dope.

Drake shared the first look on his Instagram story. The white polo shirt has “I only love my bed and my momma I’m sorry” embroidered on it and the opposite side it has the schools logo with “October’s Very Own” embroidered around it.