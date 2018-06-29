Drake Confirms He’s A Dad!

Like we didn’t already know this.

Ever since Pusha T called out Drake for hiding the fact he had a kid, everyone’s been waiting for a confirmation. Now we finally have one! Drake dropped his album Scorpion and opens up fatherhood.

On his track “March 14,” he says, “Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That sh*t’s in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine / Sandy used to tell me all it takes was one time and all it took was one time.”

On “Emotionless”, a Mariah Carey sample, he explains why he didn’t say anything about his son. “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world,” Drake says, “I was hidin’ the world from my kid.”

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 28, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

Now on to the rumored mother of his son, Sophie Brussaux, he raps, “Hopefully, by the time you hear this, me and your mother will have come around / Instead of always cuttin’ each other down / God willing, I got a good feeling / You got a good spirit / We’ll talk more when you hear this.”

If it weren’t for the Pusha T beef track, Drake’s fatherhood would probably still be a secret. It looks like he was trying to keep his son a secret for as long as possible, not because he was ashamed, but to protect the kid.