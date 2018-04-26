Double Dare is Back on Nickelodeon!

If you don’t answer that question, be prepared to take the physical challenge!



For one grand week back in 2016, Nickelodeon aired the best game show from the ‘90s, Double Dare in honor of its 30th anniversary. Then, it was gone again. What a tease.

But…get ready to celebrate because everyone’s favorite game show is back! This summer Double Dare is returning on Nickelodeon for 40 brand new episodes.

The iconic game show features two teams competing messiest and most physically challenging competitions ever! This new version will have the same gameplay and challenges we all remember. The obstacle course is back too!

The human hamster wheel is returning



And the classic gigantic mouth



And the wringer



And even the infamous Double Dare nose!



Now we don’t know whether or not host Marc Summers will be returning, but only time will tell. There will also be blast from the past star appearances along with the stars of today.

An exact release date has yet to be announced but when we find out, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Let the games begin!



