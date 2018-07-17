Do Not Eat Honey Smacks!

ALERT: Salmonella Outbreak

Check the cabinets for Kellogg’s Honey Smacks, and then throw them out!

The popular cereal is linked to a Salmonella outbreak. Federal health officials are telling people to not eat the cereal at all, regardless of the size or best-by date. So far 100 people caught the infection in 33 states. There are four in New Jersey the nationwide have become ill.

OUTBREAK Update: 100 Salmonella infections in 33 states linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Do not eat this cereal. https://t.co/G5WyEiWp5A pic.twitter.com/Fa8EF3izUu — CDC (@CDCgov) July 12, 2018

“Do not eat this cereal,” the CDC tweeted.

Even if you have a half eaten box and no one has gotten ill, still throw it out. The cereal can also be returned to its place of purchase for a refund.

Also, any reusable containers that the cereal was in should be thoroughly washed with hot water and soap to get rid of the germs.