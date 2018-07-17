732-774-3529
July 17, 2018 | Lenore Luca |

Do Not Eat Honey Smacks!

ALERT: Salmonella Outbreak

Photo: Kellogg’s

Check the cabinets for Kellogg’s Honey Smacks, and then throw them out!

The popular cereal is linked to a Salmonella outbreak. Federal health officials are telling people to not eat the cereal at all, regardless of the size or best-by date. So far 100 people caught the infection in 33 states. There are four in New Jersey the nationwide have become ill.

 

“Do not eat this cereal,” the CDC tweeted.

Even if you have a half eaten box and no one has gotten ill, still throw it out. The cereal can also be returned to its place of purchase for a refund.

Also, any reusable containers that the cereal was in should be thoroughly washed with hot water and soap to get rid of the germs.