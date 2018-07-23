Denise Richards May Join ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Alert: A New (potential) Housewife is in town!

The Beverly Hills Housewives need some drama and Denise Richards may be the solution.

A source claims that actress Denise Richards is in talks to join the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“It’s not final yet, it’s very close,” the source shared with People. “Everyone is really excited about the possibility of having her on board!”

Richard is a mom of 3 daughters: Sam (14), Lola (13), and Eloise (7). Sam and Lola are her kids with ex husband Charlie Sheen. Eloise was just a bay when Richards adopted her.

For the past seven years Richards has expressed interested in the show, but it was never the right time.

“The timing was never right,” the show continues. “Denise has been wanting to join the show for a long time.”

Denise Richards would be the perfect person to come in and shake things up. She’s already friends with two of the housewives, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.

“The timing was never right for her in the past,” the source explains. “But, the producers needed to shake the dynamic of the show up after a season without much conflict. She’s going to be a great fit. She’s not afraid of the drama. And she lives a glamorous, Hollywood life — which the show looks for.”

Let’s hope this time the rumor is actually true. The Real Housewives NEED Denise Richards.

