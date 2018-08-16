Danity Kane Reuniting (kinda) & Going On Tour

Get ready for a Show Stopper.

Danity Kane is getting back together and have announced a fall tour. Only three of its original five members will be reuniting; Aubrey O’Day, Shannon Bex, and Dawn Richard.

“DK3” is what the girls have nicknamed the group.

This will be the first time in four years that Aubrey, Shannon and Dawn have performed together. The tour features new music from their solo projects as well as the Danity Kane hits we know and love. Also, expect to hear the hits from Dumblonde, Aubrey and Shannon’s duo project.

Starting in September, the trio will hit 15 cities across the country on their The Universe Is Undefeated Tour. Lucky for us, they will be stopping at Irving Plaza in New York and an undisclosed venue in Philadelphia.

Ticket info at DanityKane.com