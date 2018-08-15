Dane Cook Talks About Dating A 19-Year-Old

They met at a dinner party at his house (how do we get invited?!)

A post shared by Dane Cook (@danecook) on Apr 10, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT

There are a lot of things running through my mind right now. Like….

Why are we just finding out Dane Cook has a girlfriend?

has a girlfriend? It’s probably because he hasn’t done much since Employee of the Month.

They’ve been together for over a year and no one is talking about it.

She’s 19 and he’s 46!

That means they got together when she was 18, right after high school graduation.

That even seems weird to type out.

Dane Cook is living his best life, happy and in love.

The comedian, 46, is finally opening up about his relationship with 19-year-old singer-songwriter Kelsi Taylor. This all went down during an Instagram Q&A.

“The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart,” Cook joked on his story.

So … how did they meet?

“We met at a game night I host at my place,” he explained “We were friends for a while and soon after, fell in like with each [other] and then upgraded to love.”

Cook says that Kelsi is “smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest.”

A post shared by kelsi taylor (@itskelsitaylor) on Feb 9, 2018 at 12:49pm PST

On to what the family things of this.

“I do love her family and we are pretty close and do dinner and hang. My family pretty much died years ago but … my sister [likes] Kelsi a lot.”

Dane and Taylor first went public with their relationship in February and have officially been together since May 2017.