August 15, 2018 | Lenore Luca |

Dane Cook Talks About Dating A 19-Year-Old

They met at a dinner party at his house (how do we get invited?!)

There are a lot of things running through my mind right now. Like….

  • Why are we just finding out Dane Cook has a girlfriend?
  • It’s probably because he hasn’t done much since Employee of the Month.
  • They’ve been together for over a year and no one is talking about it.
  • She’s 19 and he’s 46!
  • That means they got together when she was 18, right after high school graduation.
  • That even seems weird to type out.

Dane Cook is living his best life, happy and in love.

The comedian, 46, is finally opening up about his relationship with 19-year-old singer-songwriter Kelsi Taylor. This all went down during an Instagram Q&A.

“The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart,” Cook joked on his story.

So … how did they meet?

“We met at a game night I host at my place,” he explained “We were friends for a while and soon after, fell in like with each [other] and then upgraded to love.”

Cook says that Kelsi is “smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest.”

On to what the family things of this.

“I do love her family and we are pretty close and do dinner and hang. My family pretty much died years ago but … my sister [likes] Kelsi a lot.”

Dane and Taylor first went public with their relationship in February and have officially been together since May 2017.

