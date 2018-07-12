Cardi B Named Her Daughter “Kulture”

Cardi B is NOT a basic Mommy!

Cardi B no longer has a bun in the oven. Yesterday, the rapper announced that she gave birth to her first child, a baby girl with her husband Offset.

She shared the news on Instagram along with the name of her daughter. “Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18” Cardi B wrote as the caption in her announcement.

That’s Culture with a “K” – Kulture. No surprise these parents gave their daughter a unique name with a twist. Cardi’s real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar Cephus and Offset’s is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. Now we know where Kiari came from.

Anyone else immediately think of the Kardashian’s/Jenner’s since all their names are with a “K”?

Why Kulture? Because, “anything else would be basic. Okrrrrrrruuu!”