Cardi B Is Not Going On ‘24K Magic Tour’ With Bruno Mars

She’s choosing her daughter.

No surprise here. Cardi B has announced that she will not be going on Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” tour. The singer announced her drop out on Instagram Thursday night.

“As of today I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall.” Cardi B shared on Instagram. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”

She continued: “Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road. I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding.”

Then Bruno Mars shared his support on Instagram in A Message for Cardi.

“Most important thing is you and your family’s health.” Bruno Mars wrote. “I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing. I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right.”

Just because Cardi B won’t be there, that doesn’t mean she won’t be in spirit. “We will play Bodack Yellow every night in your honor,” Bruno continued in his post. “Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24k Magic Tour.”

Many thought Cardi B was going to drop out when news first broke that she was pregnant. Bruno Mars’s team must have had a Plan B just in case. Wonder who Bruno will bring on tour with him… any thoughts?