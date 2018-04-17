Cal Ripken Jr. Will Be At Roy Rogers In Brick

Save the date: Monday, April 30th 5pm – 6pm.

Cal Ripken Jr, Baseball Hall of Famer, will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Roy Rogers by making an appearance at the Brick location.

On Monday, April 30th, from 5pm to 6pm, the “Iron Man” will be taking orders, helping with the drive-through, and cooking some fried chicken.

The baseball star and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation have teamed up with Roy Rogers to promote their 50th anniversary.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Cal Ripken Jr. and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to help celebrate our monumental 50th anniversary,” Jim Plamondon, co-president of Roy Rogers Restaurants shared. “The legacy of Cal Ripken Jr. and his streak align with our core values at Roy Rogers Restaurants including dedication and hard work, and our own ‘streak’ of 50 years of providing quality food and an experience that is a cut above fast food. We are committed to working together to help support our local communities.”

“Roy Rogers is a brand I have known and enjoyed since I was a kid and I am thrilled to partner with them in their 50th year,” Ripken said. “They are helping our foundation and looking to grow and I am excited to be a part of it.”

The Roy Rogers in Brick is located at 72 Brick Boulevard.