Behind The Scenes Video of Ariana Grande’s ‘No Tears Left To Cry’

Ariana Grande is letting fans in with exclusive behind the scenes footage of her “No Tears Left To Cry” music video.

The video even shows how she filmed those crazy scenes where she was walking on the ceiling and floating through the sky.

“The concept that we wanted to explore was the orientation that you go through in life and the quest we go through to find the ground again,” Dave Meyers, the director, explained.

The title of the video clearly states “part 1” so we will assume part 2 is on its way.