732-774-3529
Text: 60980
B985-BADGE-TEMP-HEADER

Text The Word of the Day to 60980

The Text Connect Beach Badge Prize Calendar is Back! B98.5 is giving you the chance to win $98 toward a 2018 season badge to the beach of your choice each and every weekday in the months of May & June.

All you have to do is text the keyword of the day to 60980 and you are in to win a season of fun in the sun courtesy of B98.5!  Text connect is free standard message a data rates apply.

May 2018

  • Monday
  • Tuesday
  • Wednesday
  • Thursday
  • Friday
  • 30
  • 1
    BEACH
    Text to 60980
  • 2
    SUN
    Text to 60980
  • 3
    WAVE
    Text to 60980
  • 4
    SAND
    Text to 60980
  • 7
    LOTION
    Text to 60980
  • 8
    SAND
    Text to 60980
  • 9
    WAVE
    Text to 60980
  • 10
    BEACH
    Text to 60980
  • 11
    SURF
    Text to 60980
  • 14
    WAVE
    Text to 60980
  • 15
    SUN
    Text to 60980
  • 16
    BEACH
    Text to 60980
  • 17
    LOTION
    Text to 60980
  • 18
    SUN
    Text to 60980
  • 21
    SAND
    Text to 60980
  • 22
    WAVE
    Text to 60980
  • 23
    SURF
    Text to 60980
  • 24
    BEACH
    Text to 60980
  • 25
    WAVE
    Text to 60980
  • 28
    SURF
    Text to 60980
  • 29
    BEACH
    Text to 60980
  • 30
    SAND
    Text to 60980
  • 21
    WAVE
    Text to 60980
  • 1

For official rules see b985radio.com/song-of-the-day-rules. Additional terms apply.