The Text Connect Beach Badge Prize Calendar is Back! B98.5 is giving you the chance to win $98 toward a 2018 season badge to the beach of your choice each and every weekday in the months of May & June.

All you have to do is text the keyword of the day to 60980 and you are in to win a season of fun in the sun courtesy of B98.5! Text connect is free standard message a data rates apply.