‘Avengers’ Already Sold More Tickets Than The Last 7 Marvel Movies Combined

Avengers: Infinity War doesn’t even hit theaters for another two weeks and it already looks like Marvel has another massive hit on its hands.

Fandango announced that the movie has already sold more tickets in advance than the last seven Marvel movies combined. That’s more tickets than Black Panther, Thore: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, Captain America: Civil War and Ant-Man all together! That is A LOT of tickets and money.

This movie even sold more than twice as many tickets as Black Panther on Fandango two weeks before it releases.It looks like Infinity War is about to be the biggest Marvel movie yet and I can not wait! (I may or may not contributed to those pre-sale stats)

The whole Marvel Universe will come together to battle in Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th.