Ashley Benson Wasn’t Paid For ‘Spring Breakers’

Ashley Benson does it for the experience.

Pretty Little Liars star, Ashley Benson, revealed just how much she got paid for staring in the 2012 movie Spring Breakers. Hint: it was nothing.

“One [film] that I didn’t get paid for—really, at all—was Spring Breakers, which turned out to be one of my favorite projects I’ve ever done,” she explained to InStyle. “In the indie film world, I would rather get paid [next to] nothing to work with someone like Harmony Korine and have an amazing experience and the outcome be an incredible film I’m really proud of.”

Benson stared alongside Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Rachel Korine and James Franco. Spring Breakers had a $5 million budget and grossed $30 million in the box office.

In other news, Ashley Benson is rumored to be dating Cara Delevingne. The two were spotted holding hands and exchanging kisses. Neither Ashley or Cara have commented.