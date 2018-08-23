Are Kanye West & Dennis Rodman Collaborating?

Only if Rodman gets his way.

Dennis Rodman is the type of guy that likes to work with people who have the same viewpoints. The latest person he’d like to collab with is Kanye West. He took to social media to call the rapper and pitch a possible joint track called “Leaders of Love.”

”Hey man I thought about something.” He said in his video. “Let’s me and you do a track together man about world peace about leaders of love baby. Leaders of Love. You’re one. I’m one. Let’s get together baby and do this right.”

Who knew Rodman was a huge Kanye fan.

“I think that he respects me as far as understanding my views. And Kanye, he’s doing amazing work around the world so I respect him too.”

And Kanye is a huge fan of Rodman.

In July Kanye shared a picture on Twitter of a signed personalized Rodman jersey. “Thank to one of my biggest inspirations … always breaking barriers with independent thought,” Kanye tweeted along with the picture.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Thank to one of my biggest inspirations … always breaking barriers with independent thought pic.twitter.com/WQLKCG7tXM — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 10, 2018

Since Rodman isn’t as up to date with all sorts of technology, he found out about the shout out from his agents.

“What’s up Kanye, this is D. Rod here.” Rodman responded. “Over here at Newport Beach, man. Thanks a lot for the shout out with that jersey, man. Love your work, love your style, love your wife, your kids are beautiful.”

Are you ready for a West Rodman single that brings love and unity?