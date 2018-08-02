Ansel Elgort Loves The Smell of Subways

As a New Yorker, Ansel Elgort is used to the various smells public transportation has. Just go back to the first time you road a subway…

Apparently those stenches don’t bother the Baby Driver actor.

“I actually really like [the smell of the subway]. I love it,” Elgort shared with The Cut.

It gets weirder…

Ansel Elgort also likes the smell of mold.

“It’s comforting,” he explains. “To me it’s a good smell even though everyone thinks it smells terrible.”

Here’s the cherry on top.

Ansel Elgort tries not to shower while on vacation. Why, so he can “be one with the smells of wherever I am.”

Orange Juice & Happiness & Sadness

Sometimes feelings and emotions can be related to a specific smell. For Ansel, happiness in particular smells like orange juice.

“The different smells of orange juice can be very subtle, but it’s either depression or extreme happiness,” he explains. Freshly squeezed orange juice smells like happiness, while Tropicana smells like sadness.

The Divergent actor is now the new face of Ralph Lauren’s new cologne, Red Rush.