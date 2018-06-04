Allstate New Jersey, The American Red Cross and 107.1 The BOSS will be on the Seaside Park Boardwalk in front of the Sawmill on Friday, June 22nd from 10am-2pm interacting with beachgoers and extending important information about to how to effectively prepare ahead of potential natural disasters.

Come stop by one of our tables and pick up your very own Disaster Prep Kit which includes: Disaster preparedness brochure, bag, dust mask, collapsible water bottle, first-aid kit, self-powered flashlight, rain poncho and hand sanitizer.

Make sure you get yours and prepare for hurricane season which lasts from now until the end of November.