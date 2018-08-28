Alexa Becomes More Kid-Friendly With “FreeTime” Feature

Alexa is “always getting smarter.”

Amazon’s Alexa may be too knowledgeable. So, Amazon has updated Alexa with a new Kid-Friendly feature called FreeTime. This mode avoids questions about sex, drugs, death and other sensitive topics.

When activating this feature, Alexa will have different answers to questions kids may have. They’ve worked with child psychologists on many of the answers. The FreeTime feature will also have Alexa play the “clean version” of songs is available. Another cool part is that parents can set times for Alexa to not answer when the kids should be doing other things like studying or sleeping.

For example, when asked where babies come from, Alexa typically responds with: ‘Babies are made through the process of reproduction.”

With this version, Alexa responds with: ‘People make people, but how they’re made would be a better question for a grown-up.’

If asked what happens with people die, the kid-friendly Alexa says: ‘That’s a hard question to answer. If you’re wondering about this you should ask someone in your family, a teacher or a friend.’

Alexa is eve prepared for Santa questions. When asked if Santa is real, she responds: “Just check if the cookies you set out for him are gone Christmas morning.”

The FreeTime feature is available on the Echo, Echo Plus and Echo Dot.