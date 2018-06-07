AJ McLean Drops Solo Country Song [LISTEN]

AJ McLean is ready to go to the back porch.



AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys just released a new solo project and he’s going country.

Two weeks after the Backstreet Boys released their first single in two years, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” AJ drops his new song, “Back Porch Bottle Service.”

This track is the first track off his solo country album.

“I’m coming in to disrupt country,” AJ told Billboard earlier this year. “I wanna come in and shake things up.”

The Backstreet Boys have dabbled in country by teaming up with Florida Georgia Line for the song, “God, Your Mama and Me.” They even toured with FGL.

Both The Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line take the stage tonight at the CMT Music Awards.