9 Out of 10 Americans Think Penny Pinching Is Sexy

Who would have thought frugality is such a turn on?

“I got a buy one get one free coupon at this steak house,” he shared in a flirty way.

“Oh do you,” the woman said in a seductive voice.

“Only the best for you,” The man responded while touching the woman’s arm.

via GIPHY

Is this turning you on? Are you feeling the heat?

A new study found that 92 percent of Americans find frugality an attractive trait in a partner. Even using a coupon on a first date (used to be frowned upon) is perfectly acceptable now. 79 percent were about throwing the former dating faux pas away.

However, there is a line between being frugal and being cheap. The people that participated in the study were asked a series of scenarios and voted whether or not it was cheap or frugal.

What do you think?