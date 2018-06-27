732-774-3529
June 27, 2018 | Lenore Luca |

9 Out of 10 Americans Think Penny Pinching Is Sexy

Who would have thought frugality is such a turn on?

“I got a buy one get one free coupon at this steak house,” he shared in a flirty way.
“Oh do you,” the woman said in a seductive voice.
“Only the best for you,” The man responded while touching the woman’s arm.

 

Is this turning you on? Are you feeling the heat?

A new study found that 92 percent of Americans find frugality an attractive trait in a partner. Even using a coupon on a first date (used to be frowned upon) is perfectly acceptable now. 79 percent were about throwing the former dating faux pas away.

However, there is a line between being frugal and being cheap. The people that participated in the study were asked a series of scenarios and voted whether or not it was cheap or frugal.

What do you think?

  • Not leaving a tip at all (regardless of service)  CHEAP (75%)
  • Reusing tea bags or coffee filters  CHEAP (60%)
  • Calculating your part of a group bill to the cent  CHEAP (52%)
  • Buy clothes at department stores like Kmart, Walmart, etc.  FRUGAL (67%)
  • Regularly tracking the home thermostat  FRUGAL (62%)
  • Regularly tracking electricity use FRUGAL  (70%)
  • Lengthening longevity of soap by diluting soap bottles with water 
  • CHEAP (49%)
  • Re-gifting  CHEAP (44%)
  • Watching movies at home instead of in the theatre  FRUGAL (61%)
  • Always tipping 15 percent, even if the service is outstanding  CHEAP (41%)
  • Eating food a few days past its expiry date  CHEAP (35%)
  • Buying off-brand food products  FRUGAL (65%)
  • Only having alcohol at home  FRUGAL (51%)
  • Shopping at second-hand clothing stores  FRUGAL (63%)
  • Declining to be a part of rounds at the bar  CHEAP (35%)
  • Keeping outdated or worn out electronics that barely work  FRUGAL (39%)
  • Buying no-name electronics  FRUGAL (51%)
  • Seeking out deals or coupons for all purchases — FRUGAL (72%)