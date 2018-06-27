June 27, 2018 | | News
9 Out of 10 Americans Think Penny Pinching Is Sexy
Who would have thought frugality is such a turn on?
“I got a buy one get one free coupon at this steak house,” he shared in a flirty way.
“Oh do you,” the woman said in a seductive voice.
“Only the best for you,” The man responded while touching the woman’s arm.
Is this turning you on? Are you feeling the heat?
A new study found that 92 percent of Americans find frugality an attractive trait in a partner. Even using a coupon on a first date (used to be frowned upon) is perfectly acceptable now. 79 percent were about throwing the former dating faux pas away.
However, there is a line between being frugal and being cheap. The people that participated in the study were asked a series of scenarios and voted whether or not it was cheap or frugal.
What do you think?
- Not leaving a tip at all (regardless of service) CHEAP (75%)
- Reusing tea bags or coffee filters CHEAP (60%)
- Calculating your part of a group bill to the cent CHEAP (52%)
- Buy clothes at department stores like Kmart, Walmart, etc. FRUGAL (67%)
- Regularly tracking the home thermostat FRUGAL (62%)
- Regularly tracking electricity use FRUGAL (70%)
- Lengthening longevity of soap by diluting soap bottles with water
- CHEAP (49%)
- Re-gifting CHEAP (44%)
- Watching movies at home instead of in the theatre FRUGAL (61%)
- Always tipping 15 percent, even if the service is outstanding CHEAP (41%)
- Eating food a few days past its expiry date CHEAP (35%)
- Buying off-brand food products FRUGAL (65%)
- Only having alcohol at home FRUGAL (51%)
- Shopping at second-hand clothing stores FRUGAL (63%)
- Declining to be a part of rounds at the bar CHEAP (35%)
- Keeping outdated or worn out electronics that barely work FRUGAL (39%)
- Buying no-name electronics FRUGAL (51%)
- Seeking out deals or coupons for all purchases — FRUGAL (72%)